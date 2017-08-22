Soccer

Fernandinho Claims Teammate Kyle Walker Was Only Sent Off Because of Opponent's Dive

2 hours ago

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has claimed that teammate Kyle Walker was sent off against Everton because of a 'dive' from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, per the Daily Mail

The red card came as City managed a 1-1 draw against the Merseyside club, at the City of Manchester Stadium. 

The English right-back was shown his second yellow after fouling the Everton striker on the halfway line. This came only minutes after he had received his first booking for colliding with left-back Leighton Baines. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, Walker's teammate Fernandinho believes the wrong decision was made - although does not blame referee Bobby Madley:

"It's tough to say something about a referee's decision, you have to be careful. But we are in the Premier League and it is so demanding. When you have some players who dive and they are so soft, it is a little bit weird. But if the referee takes this decision you have to keep going and looking for the next game."

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring for Everton, before 10-man City retaliated through a Raheem Sterling volley. The Toffees had midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin sent off late-on.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Brazilian Fernandinho claimed that Walker's sending off, which came shortly before half-time, forced City to rally as they went into the half both a man, and a goal down:

"We went to the dressing room 1-0 down and the only answer we could give to the fans was to fight for the result and try to score. That's the spirit we need to have until the end of the season. It wasn't an angry dressing-room, it was about trying to fix things that were wrong, and keeping going. That's the spirit."

Walker was signed by Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, in a deal worth more than £50m.

