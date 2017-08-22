Soccer

Inter Milan Prepare for Summer Clearout as Two Forwards Head for San Siro Exit

35 minutes ago

Inter Milan are prepared to let two key strikers leave the club, as they look to overhaul their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of August. The San Siro sleeping giants are believed to be prepared to part ways with both Montenegrin powerhouse Stevan Jovetić and tenacious youngster Gabriel Barbosa, who is more commonly known as 'Gabigol.

According to reports from Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio, La Liga side Sevilla are in pole position to sign Jovetić, after the player impressed during a loan spell at the Andalusian side last season. Gabigol meanwhile has a host of admirers, but Benfica or Malaga look to be the frontrunners in securing his signature, after talks with Sporting Lisbon have slowed.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Inter started the summer transfer window slowly, watching on as their stadium-sharing rivals AC Milan embarked on an astonishing transfer spending spree bringing in the likes of Italian legend Leonardo Bonucci. Inter have upped their action in recent weeks, bringing in big signings such as left-back Dalbert for £18m, defender Milan Skriniar for £20m and Matías Vecino for £21.6m.

While 18-year-old striker Facundo Colidio has joined the club from Boca, it is thought that the clearance of Jovetić and Gabigol is a move to free up funds and space for an expensive new striker to lead the line for I Nerazzurri. Mauro Icardi is the club's first-choice striker, but a strong back-up option is needed if the club are to challenge for the title this season.

Inter opened their 2017/18 Serie A account in style, thrashing Fiorentina 3-0 at the San Siro.

