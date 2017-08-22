Jack Wilshere 'Buzzing' to be Back Playing for Arsenal Despite Shock U23 Red Card

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was sent off in explosive fashion for the club's U23 team on Monday night as he continues working his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken leg while on loan at Bournemouth last season.

The Premier League 2 game against Manchester City's junior side was Wilshere's second since returning to action from the injury that prematurely ended his 2016/17 campaign and, by all accounts, he had performed well until the red mist descended early in the second half.

Absolutely spectacular work from Jack Andrew Garry Wilshere pic.twitter.com/x8IuESm6Yq — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 21, 2017

The incident came when City midfielder Matthew Smith clattered the England international with a late and heavy challenge in the middle of the pitch.

Perhaps understandably given his injury history, Wilshere reacted badly, springing up to shove Smith in the chest. That action sparked a mini brawl and both Wilshere and City defender Tyreke Wilson were shown straight red cards after the referee calmed the melee.

Despite his dismissal, Wilshere is pleased to be back playing and took to Instagram afterwards to his express his delight.

Well, that was eventful 😅 felt good to be back on the pitch at the Emirates even though it ended earlier than I thought. My passion and my hunger is back, buzzing for more games 👊🏻⚽️ #JW10 A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The next challenge for Wilshere, who has played just 103 Premier League games for Arsenal in six years as a first-team player as a result of persistent injuries, is to prove his fitness and work his way back into Arsene Wenger's plans.

Speaking about Wilshere's future last month, the manager gave hope when he commented, "I think Jack will be with Arsenal [this] season.

"He has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team, but once he is ready, when he comes back, he will not be far from training with the team."