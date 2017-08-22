Leaked Documents Name Ex-Premier League Stars Allowed to Use Banned Substances in 2010 World Cup

Carlos Tevez, Dirk Kuyt and Gabriel Heinze have been named by hacking group Fancy Bears as three players who were allowed to take banned medicines during the 2010 World Cup.

Argentinians Tevez and Heinze and Dutchman Kuyt were among 25 players given Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) throughout the course of the competition, BBC Sport have reported.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The Russian group also claims a further 160 players failed drug tests in 2015 in their latest leaked documents, with four of the registered tests being administered by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

Three players tested positive for cocaine, another for ecstasy, with Fancy Bears hackers releasing information about football for the first time, having previously released the medical records of other athletes.

A TUE gives an athlete, for medical reasons, the right to a prescribed substance or have treatment that has otherwise been banned, with British athletes having to contact their national governing body or follow Ukad guidance before applying for a TUE.

One would only be granted if the athlete would suffer health problems without having treatment, it would not be significantly performance-enhancing, there is no reasonable therapeutic alternative to its use, and the need to use it is not due to prior use without a TUE.

Sir Bradley Wiggins previously had to defend his medical records after his files were publicly leaked, while Mo Farah, Helen Glover and Justin Rose have all had their records released.

Tevez and Heinze's Argentina were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the competition by Germany while Kuyt's Netherlands were beaten in the final, losing 1-0 to Spain.