Soccer

Leicester City Defender Ponders Future at the Foxes Amidst Interest From Bundesliga Side

2 hours ago

Leicester City defender Daniel Armartey's future at the Foxes is in doubt with German side Hannover 96 reportedly lining up a bid.

The Ghanaian international arrived at the King Power Stadium from FC Copenhagen in 2016, however has failed to make himself a regular member of the Foxes' starting lineup since his arrival. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Many believe his struggles at Leicester are due to the fact manager Craig Shakespeare sees him as a midfielder, whereas he has predominantly played in defence at previous clubs.


Shakespeare looks to have put Wilfred Ndidi ahead of Amartey in the pecking order of central midfielders at Leicester, with the Ghanaian reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of action.


Things haven't improved for the Ghanaian so far this season. Amartey replaced Shinji Okazaki after 72 minutes on the opening day of the season - with Leicester leading Arsenal 3-2. 

However, Leicester went onto lose the match 4-3, and Amartey was then an unused substitute in their second game against Brighton. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whilst it looks as though Amartey's future at the foxes is in doubt, GhanaSoccerNet are reporting that Bundesliga side Hannover 96 are preparing a bid for the 22-year-old. 

The Ghanaian made just five appearances during Leicester's title winning season, and although he featured for Leicester last season in both the Premier League and Champions League, it now looks as if he has fallen out of favour at the King Power Stadium.

It has yet to be said whether Amartey wishes to leave the club or if he is willing to fight for his place in the Leicester starting lineup, however with the transfer window set to close in nine days, the midfielderwill have some important decisions to make in the coming days. 

