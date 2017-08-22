Lille Prepare €40m Offer for Long Term Target and Chelsea Fringe Star as Window Draws to a Close

Ligue 1 side Lille are reportedly preparing a bid of €40m to prize Michy Batshuayi away from Chelsea before the transfer window closes next week.

The Belgian striker has failed to establish himself as a starter for the Blues since making a £33m switch from Marseille after Euro 2016.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The 23-year-old had to make do with a bit-part role under Antonio Conte last season as Diego Costa spearheaded Chelsea's Premier League title charge.

He did make a small impact towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign, and scored the goal against West Brom that sealed the title.

Batshuayi could be in for another season of playing second fiddle given that the club brought in Alvaro Morata for big money this summer.

Lille could be set to offer the striker an escape route before the window closes though, and France Football claim the club were interested in signing him last summer, and also last winter on loan.

It is thought that Batshuayi represents the exact kind of acquisition they are looking for - a young, good quality striker with high sell-on potential.

If any move were to materialise, it would see Lille and Chelsea do business for the first time since the west London club sold Salomon Kalou and signed Eden Hazard back in 2012.

