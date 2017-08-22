Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Schalke's £20m-rated Benedikt Howedes to the Premier League.

That is according to German media outlet DW Sports, who have claimed that Jurgen Klopp wants to bolster his defensive ranks by making a move for the Bundesliga club's captain.

Liverpool have been chasing Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk all summer but, with just 10 days left of the 2017 summer transfer window, all signs are pointing towards the Reds being denied the chance to land their key target.

Jürgen Klopp is interested in bringing former Schalke captain Benedikt Höwedes to the Premier League for €20m. Thoughts? 💸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/jp2ri8isfk — DW Sports (@dw_sports) August 22, 2017

That has now led Klopp to turn his attentions to other options on his wish lift, and Howedes is believed to be front and centre to any further additions he wishes to bring to Anfield ahead of the September deadline.

Howedes has spent his life with Schalke after he rose through the club's youth ranks to become a mainstay in their starting lineup over the past decade, and the versatile defender would be a shrewd acquisition to Klopp's senior ranks if he ever made a switch to England.

The 29-year-old primarily plays at centre-half, but is capable of playing in either full-back role or as a defensive midfielder if needed to by his club.

Howedes has made 335 appearances with Schalke throughout his senior career, and lifted the 2006 German Cup with the Gelsenkirchen-based outfit. He was also part of the triumphant German national side that secured the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

HIs extensive experience and leadership would be invaluable for Liverpool, whose defensive vulnerabiity prevented them from truly challenging for the Premier League title last season and which has proved to be a constant source of frustration for Klopp and the club's fanbase in recent times.

It remains to be seen if Howedes would be a viable alternative to Van Dijk - after all, it is silly season at this point - but Klopp will no doubt be actively pursuing other possibilities if he has indeed turned his back on landing Van Dijk this summer.