Soccer

Liverpool 'Reach Verbal Agreement' With Real Madrid to Sign Fringe Star as Coutinho Saga Cools

2 hours ago

Liverpool have reportedly struck up a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to sign squad player Mateo Kovacic before the transfer window closes.

The Croatian star has failed to break into the starting XI at the Bernabeu since his switch from Inter Milan in 2015 and is arguably going to struggle to do so if he stays put.

Madrid boast a trio of world class midfielders in Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and have terrific strength in depth - Isco, Marco Asensio and new signing Dani Ceballos make for highly able deputies.

Kovacic started less than half Los Blancos' La Liga matches last season, and as reported by Diario Gol, has verbally agreed to join Liverpool in the hope of securing regular first team football for himself.

But things could be about to get complicated with the club knocking back Barcelona's latest £118m offer for star man Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds are adamant they will keep hold of the Brazil international despite him handing in a transfer request, and have seemingly knocked back Barca's 'take it or leave it' ultimatum.

Of course, anything could still happen in this crazy transfer window, so it cannot be ruled out that 23-year-old Kovacic could yet be turning out at Anfield this season.

The star made a name for himself in Serie A with Inter and before that Dinamo Zagreb, and is a full Croatia international with over 30 caps to his name already.

