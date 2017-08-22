Michy Batshuayi Responds to Benjamin Mendy's Twitter Jibe Following Own Goal Against Spurs

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has responded to Manchester City's new signing Benjamin Mendy's tweet mocking the player's own-goal in his side's 2-1 victory over Spurs on Sunday. Batshuayi inadvertently powered a header into his own net, but had his blushes spared thanks to Marcos Alonso's winning goal in the dying minutes of the match at Wembley Stadium.

Known for his mischievous nature on Twitter, Mendy was quick to weigh-in with his thoughtful analysis of the own goal, gently mocking his fellow Premier League player's misfortune:

The Tweet loosely translates as: "My bro, #bulletheader, but it means nothing #thatwin."

Mendy took the light-hearted jibe in good humour, replying directly to the player with a rather red-faced response:

Salaud 😭😭😭 je voulais mourir frero heureusement on gagne — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 20, 2017

Batshuayi's reply translates as: "Bastard. I wanted to die, bro. Fortunately we won."

The Belgian international has failed to make an impact since joining the Blues last summer for €35m. Scoring just five goals in 21 league appearances, the 23-year-old is yet to live up to the reputation he forged for himself when starring for Ligue 1 side Marseille - scoring 26 goals in 62 league appearances.

Despite a promising pre-season showing for the Blues, which included netting a brace against Arsenal, the former Standard Liège man could leave Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window closes. Lille are poised to offer the player a return to France, and are rumoured to be prepared to offer Chelsea £37m for the striker's services.