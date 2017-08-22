Soccer

Michy Batshuayi Responds to Benjamin Mendy's Twitter Jibe Following Own Goal Against Spurs

35 minutes ago

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has responded to Manchester City's new signing Benjamin Mendy's tweet mocking the player's own-goal in his side's 2-1 victory over Spurs on Sunday. Batshuayi inadvertently powered a header into his own net, but had his blushes spared thanks to Marcos Alonso's winning goal in the dying minutes of the match at Wembley Stadium.

Known for his mischievous nature on Twitter, Mendy was quick to weigh-in with his thoughtful analysis of the own goal, gently mocking his fellow Premier League player's misfortune:

The Tweet loosely translates as: "My bro, #bulletheader, but it means nothing #thatwin."

Mendy took the light-hearted jibe in good humour, replying directly to the player with a rather red-faced response:

Batshuayi's reply translates as: "Bastard. I wanted to die, bro. Fortunately we won."

The Belgian international has failed to make an impact since joining the Blues last summer for €35m. Scoring just five goals in 21 league appearances, the 23-year-old is yet to live up to the reputation he forged for himself when starring for Ligue 1 side Marseille - scoring 26 goals in 62 league appearances.

Despite a promising pre-season showing for the Blues, which included netting a brace against Arsenal, the former Standard Liège man could leave Stamford Bridge before the summer transfer window closes. Lille are poised to offer the player a return to France, and are rumoured to be prepared to offer Chelsea £37m for the striker's services.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters