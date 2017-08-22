Newcastle Looking to Offload Outcast Achraf Lazaar to Serie A Side Bologna

After only featuring in four Championship appearances for Newcastle in their successful promotion last season, manager Rafa Benitez has deemed defender Achraf Lazaar surplus to requirements, with Serie A side Bologna his likely destination.

As reported by the Gazza Mercato, the Moroccan left back could be on his way out of the club as it looks a sure thing that he is not part of the Magpies first team plans. Sources claim Bologna director Riccardo Bigon has phoned the former Liverpool manager personally to persuade the Newcastle boss to sell.

Been sent this by another fan. Achraf Lazaar spotted heading for departures at Newcastle Airport. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/5XJDwWxlR5 — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) August 18, 2017

With four seasons of Italian football under his belt where he featured for Palermo in the past, it seems a high possibility that he will return to Serie A, where he can feature on a more regular basis after making nine appearances in total including cup outings last season.

The 25-year-old, who made the first appearance for his country in 2014, may go on a permanent deal or as a loan option, with reports suggesting Newcastle are happy to cut their losses on a player they only purchased last year.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

After starting the season with a 1-1 draw against Turin outfit Torino in the Serie A season opener, the Rossoblu boss and former Italy star Roberto Donadoni is considering a number of options to strengthen his defence.

Further claims from England allege that the Newcastle defender has been working alongside his agents in Italy to try and trash out a deal for the unwanted full back. With the Magpies already having options in his position as Paul Dummett and French star Massadio Haïdara jostle for a first team position, the chances of Lazaar forcing his way into the first team are practically impossible.