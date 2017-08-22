Out-of-Favour Napoli Striker's Agent Insists His Client Would Prefer Serie A Stay

Duvan Zapata's agent has claimed his client would rather remain in Italy's top flight amidst links to a trio of Serie A clubs.

The striker is out of favour at Napoli and has been on loan at Udinese for the past couple of seasons, but the Zebrette cannot afford to purchase him.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

As reported by Football Italia, Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Torino are all supposedly interested in Zapata, who would rather stay put in Serie A.

Fernando Villareal revealed on Radio Crc: "I’ll meet the Napoli directors on Thursday. The Azzurri are still asking a high price for Duvan, but they’ve lowered their price. We’ll work to lower the asking price further and find the best solution.

"There are 20 that have asked Napoli for Zapata between Italy and Europe, but Duvan wants to stay in Italy."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The coveted 26-year-old is behind Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik in the pecking order and is fairly likely to complete a domestic move to give himself a better chance of regular first team football again.

Napoli started off the new Serie A season with a 3-1 win over newly-promoted Hellas Verona and there is hope and expectation that the club can put an end to Juventus' domestic dominance this season under the refreshingly attack-minded management of Maurizio Sarri.

