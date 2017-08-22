Soccer

Out-of-Favour Napoli Striker's Agent Insists His Client Would Prefer Serie A Stay

an hour ago

Duvan Zapata's agent has claimed his client would rather remain in Italy's top flight amidst links to a trio of Serie A clubs.

The striker is out of favour at Napoli and has been on loan at Udinese for the past couple of seasons, but the Zebrette cannot afford to purchase him.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

As reported by Football Italia, Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Torino are all supposedly interested in Zapata, who would rather stay put in Serie A.

Fernando Villareal revealed on Radio Crc: "I’ll meet the Napoli directors on Thursday. The Azzurri are still asking a high price for Duvan, but they’ve lowered their price. We’ll work to lower the asking price further and find the best solution.

"There are 20 that have asked Napoli for Zapata between Italy and Europe, but Duvan wants to stay in Italy."

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The coveted 26-year-old is behind Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik in the pecking order and is fairly likely to complete a domestic move to give himself a better chance of regular first team football again.

Napoli started off the new Serie A season with a 3-1 win over newly-promoted Hellas Verona and there is hope and expectation that the club can put an end to Juventus' domestic dominance this season under the refreshingly attack-minded management of Maurizio Sarri.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters