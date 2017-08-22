PHOTO: adidas Store Leak Appears to Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Man Utd Return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United return appears to have been all-but-confirmed - thanks to kit manufacturers adidas.

Norwegian sports journalist Jonas Giaever posted a screenshot on his Twitter account of the USA's adidas online store giving United fans the option of adding Ibrahimovic's name and squad number - now the number 10 instead of nine - to any replica jersey they buy:

Looks as though the US adidas shop has let the cat of the back. "IBRAHIMOVIC 10" is a set option if you wish to customize your United shirt pic.twitter.com/ogIyccducv — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 22, 2017

The leak comes as rumours gather pace over the legendary striker being on the verge of penning a new 12-month deal to return to Old Trafford after he was released by the Red Devils at the end of last season.

United opted to allow Ibrahimovic to leave on a free transfer after the veteran marksman suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear in their Europa League semi-final clash against Anderlecht in April.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Despite reports stating that he would not return to full fitness until April 2018, Ibrahimovic's recovery thus far has exceeded expectations, and doctors and medical staff have been stunned by the speed of his rehabilitation.

That has led to United boss Jose Mourinho to give serious consideration to bring the ex-AC Milan and Barcelona star back to Manchester to push the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford for a place as the main striker in his starting lineup.

Hope you're almost ready to return, @iamzlatanibrahimovic, I'll be right here! 😎👊🏾 A post shared by Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Ibrahimovic is apparently desperate to rejoin the current Premier League leaders, and has been training at the club's Carrington training base as he continues to recover from two bouts of surgery on his knee.

United centre-back Eric Bailly posted a teasing video on his Instagram account on Monday alongside the caption "Hope you're almost ready to return, Zlatan. I'll be right here!" - footage which has given further credence to the 35-year-old's impending return to the club.

Ibrahimovic bagged 28 goals and 10 assists during a remarkable maiden campaign in England - lifting the EFL Cup and Europa League trophy in the process - before his season was cut short by the seemingly innocuous injury four months ago.

