Soccer

PHOTO: Manchester United Duo Ditch Supercars for Uber & Taxi to Arrive at Training

2 hours ago

Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian have turned heads by arriving to their a training session in a taxi and an Uber.  And somehow that is news.

As reported by The Sun - in one of the more truly riveting stories of the year - Martial was dropped off in an Uber van, whilst Italian defender Darmian went more upmarket, arriving in a conventional taxi.

This was a change of pace from their teammates, with academy products Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard pulling up in an industry standard Range Rover, whilst Spaniards David de Gea and Juan Mata came seated in a high-powered Mercedes.

The players no doubt arrived in good spirits after a fruitful start to the new season, defeating both West Ham and Swansea 4-0 as they look to make the most of one of the leagues easiest opening run of games.


Martial has contributed two goals and an assist over both games, despite appearing as a late substitute in both. The Frenchman, still on 21-years-old, will hope his cameo displays will see him deemed worthy of a starting spot by Jose Mourinho this weekend against Leicester City.


However, Martial still faces a fight to displace one of United’s well-balanced attacking trio, £75m Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford. 


Whilst he would be most likely to replace Rashford on the left hand side, he has made no secret of his desire to feature in the centre of the park more regularly.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters