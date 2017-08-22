PHOTO: Manchester United Duo Ditch Supercars for Uber & Taxi to Arrive at Training

Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian have turned heads by arriving to their a training session in a taxi and an Uber. And somehow that is news.

As reported by The Sun - in one of the more truly riveting stories of the year - Martial was dropped off in an Uber van, whilst Italian defender Darmian went more upmarket, arriving in a conventional taxi.

This was a change of pace from their teammates, with academy products Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard pulling up in an industry standard Range Rover, whilst Spaniards David de Gea and Juan Mata came seated in a high-powered Mercedes.

The players no doubt arrived in good spirits after a fruitful start to the new season, defeating both West Ham and Swansea 4-0 as they look to make the most of one of the leagues easiest opening run of games.





Martial has contributed two goals and an assist over both games, despite appearing as a late substitute in both. The Frenchman, still on 21-years-old, will hope his cameo displays will see him deemed worthy of a starting spot by Jose Mourinho this weekend against Leicester City.





However, Martial still faces a fight to displace one of United’s well-balanced attacking trio, £75m Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford.





Whilst he would be most likely to replace Rashford on the left hand side, he has made no secret of his desire to feature in the centre of the park more regularly.



