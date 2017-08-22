Report Claims Spurs 'Hours Away' From Beating PSG to €13m Capture of Juan Foyth From Estudiantes

Spurs are beginning to finally make moves in the transfer market as sources from Spain suggest that the north London club are close to completing their second signing of the summer with the imminent purchase of talented defender Juan Foyth.

El Dia, who have been speculating for some time that the Argentinian U20 international could be moving to the Premier League, believe Foyth could follow record signing Davinson Sanchez to Tottenham, who have been criticised for lack of transfer activity during the transfer window.

Poch convinced Sanchez to join us over Barca and Real, now he's convincing Foyth to join us over PSG. #InPochWeTrust pic.twitter.com/ESWpG2dl8z — Spurs News Today (@TodaySpurs) August 18, 2017

Now with reports claiming the Estudiantes centre back could provide competition for Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, with the latter recently linked to champions Chelsea and Inter Milan, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased to add further competition for places.

As the Premier League side close in on a deal which is allegedly 'hours away', promising defender Foyth could link up with his new teammates after undergoing a medical in Stuttgart next week, as it's reported he will travel to Europe in the next few days to finalise his transfer.

The 19-year-old will sign a five-year contract to provide alongside Sanchez extra cover as the Lilywhites juggle Champions League duties and domestic competitions at the Wembley stadium, while their new ground undergoes work this season.

As the transfer speculation has grown considerably regarding Foyth in the past month, if the €13m move is completed, Pochettino will then be able to focus on further signings to bolster the first team.

With Harry Kane drawing blanks in the first couple of games, a new striker could be a priority while it is expected that Spurs will make a late move for contract rebel Ross Barkley, with the 23-year-old insisting he will not sign a new deal at Everton.




