Soccer

Report Claims Spurs 'Hours Away' From Beating PSG to €13m Capture of Juan Foyth From Estudiantes

an hour ago

Spurs are beginning to finally make moves in the transfer market as sources from Spain suggest that the north London club are close to completing their second signing of the summer with the imminent purchase of talented defender Juan Foyth.

El Dia, who have been speculating for some time that the Argentinian U20 international could be moving to the Premier League, believe Foyth could follow record signing Davinson Sanchez to Tottenham, who have been criticised for lack of transfer activity during the transfer window.

Now with reports claiming the Estudiantes centre back could provide competition for Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, with the latter recently linked to champions Chelsea and Inter Milan, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased to add further competition for places.

As the Premier League side close in on a deal which is allegedly 'hours away', promising defender Foyth could link up with his new teammates after undergoing a medical in Stuttgart next week, as it's reported he will travel to Europe in the next few days to finalise his transfer.

JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

The 19-year-old will sign a five-year contract to provide alongside Sanchez extra cover as the Lilywhites juggle Champions League duties and domestic competitions at the Wembley stadium, while their new ground undergoes work this season.

As the transfer speculation has grown considerably regarding Foyth in the past month, if the €13m move is completed, Pochettino will then be able to focus on further signings to bolster the first team.

With Harry Kane drawing blanks in the first couple of games, a new striker could be a priority while it is expected that Spurs will make a late move for contract rebel Ross Barkley, with the 23-year-old insisting he will not sign a new deal at Everton.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters