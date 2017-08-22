Ronald Koeman Praises Calvert-Lewin Following Everton's 'Disappointing' Draw With Man City

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has claimed he is disappointed following his side's draw against Manchester City on Monday night.

Wayne Rooney first half goal was cancelled out by Raheem's Sterling late equaliser, in an action packed match at the Etihad and the Dutchman was left feeling frustrated with the result, especially after playing against ten men for over 40 minutes.

Speaking to the press after the game, he said: "Disappointed of course maybe you will sign for the point before the game but 1-0 up by half time 11 v 10. Even with one less player on the pitch you know City has that great talent in football and they can make it really difficult.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I think we had problems in keeping the ball, I think we played too fast the long ball but overall I think we controlled it well. The tactical plan in the first half was outstanding and maybe a little bit more but finally we worked really hard for a good result. One point away against city is a good result."

One player who impressed was Dominic Calvert-Lewin who reverted back to his normal striker role after his wing-back cameo against Stoke last weekend, and grabbed himself an assist for the Everton goal. His manager was delighted with the 20-year-old's impact, saying:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Yeah maybe he did one of his best games tonight he made it really difficult for the defenders of City with his strength, with his pace, with his headers and he's always running and he showed tonight the position of the number 9 is his position."

Koeman believed the two red cards that were shown to Kyle Walker and Morgan Schneiderlin were both harsh, when asked about the incidents, he said:"It's difficult really the situation of Schneiderlin was more clear from the touchline and it my opinion he played the ball, the Walker incident is doubtful but Guardiola told me it wasn't and i know him well and i need to believe him."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After a hotly contested game the Toffees now face a 2000-mile round trip to play Hadjuk Split in their Europa League qualifier second leg before facing Chelsea on Sunday but the 54-year-old insists his side are looking forward to the challenge, claiming the result tonight will boost his sides confidence.

"It's a tough week but I think this point tonight gives a boost for Thursday, we will do everything to reach the group stages of the Europa League and we know only two days later we need to travel back and Chelsea is waiting.

"It's a nice challenge and I don't criticise that we need to play Monday, Thursday and Sunday at 1:30, but we know the Premier League and we have to accept it and prepare for the game Thursday."