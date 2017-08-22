Soccer

Serie A Outfit Make Enquiry Over Tottenham Flop as Transfer Window Deadline Approaches

an hour ago

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has emerged as a loan tagret for Serie A side Hellas Verona.

The Frenchman endured a terrible first campaign at White Hart Lane last season and failed to make an impact for the first team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Last year's summer signing from Marseille failed to pose a threat to Heung-min Son, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen or Erik Lamela when fit, and could be moved on temporarily in order to get him back some confidence and regular game time.

As reported to Sky Italia (via talkSPORT), Hellas Verona are in talks with Spurs over a possible deal and the Italians are working hard to finalise it before the deadline next week.

There is no word on whether the 22-year-old is actually keen on the move, but Verona are officially a Serie A side again after winning promotion last season, meaning N'Koudou would be playing in a top five European league.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Should a move materialise, Spurs would likely press ahead with deals to sign Ross Barkley from Everton and Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo.

The club made their first signing of the summer last week with the capture of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, and fans will be clamouring for a couple more new faces before the window slams shut next week.

