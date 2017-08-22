Tottenham Star to Swap Agents & Potentially Seek Increased Wages via Move Away From Spurs

Dele Alli is looking for a new agent in order to boost his current Tottenham wages.

Spurs have an infamous wage structure currently in place, with their salaries frequently being mentioned as a point of weakness in comparison to some of the Premier League's other top teams, most of whom pay their players more than Tottenham do.

The Daily Mail believe Alli is set to ditch current agent Rob Segal, with the move potentially alerting some of Europe's top teams should they believe the former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder could be prised away from Mauricio Pochettino.

Alli reportedly believes he is worth more on the market than his current £60,000-a-week wages suggest, with the England international having made a big impact since breaking into the team during the 2015-16 season.

The 21-year-old has scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for Tottenham since his debut in 2015 and is also considered one of England's most important players, having scored twice in 19 appearances for the Three Lions.

Both Manchester clubs are interested, while Chelsea are also monitoring Alli's situation, but he is also keen a move abroad, with Real Madrid previously being linked with the midfielder.

Alli only signed his new contract with Spurs last September but knows he can demand more than £200,000-a-week should he opt for a move elsewhere, taking him way above the club's current top earners, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, both of whom are believed to be on around £110,000-a-week plus bonuses.

Tottenham are expected to be active in the transfer window as it reaches its climax, with the club still in talks for defender Juan Foyth and also reportedly interested in Everton's injured attacking midfielder Ross Barkley.