Soccer

VIDEO: Simone Zaza Spotted Singing Along With Crowd During Valencia's 1-0 Las Palmas Win

an hour ago

Things seem to be looking up for Simone Zaza.

The Italy international failed to find his feet at Juventus, despite scoring eight goals in 24 appearances for the Serie A giants, and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Premier League side West Ham.

BIEL ALINO/GettyImages

A rather embarrassing spell with the Hammers during the 2016-17 season ended in January after Zaza failed to score a single goal for Slaven Bilic's side as the 26-year-old swapped England for Spain in the form of Valencia.

After netting six strikes in 18 La Liga appearances for Els Taronges, the loan move was made a permanent one and it seems Zaza now feels at home at the Spanish club, being caught on video singing along with the crowd's chants during the 1-0 win over Las Palmas.


Zaza was evidently happy throughout the match, in which he scored the winner before Alen Halilovic was sent off, and joined in as Valencia's supporters made their voices heard.

Valencia fans will no doubt love seeing their new signing joining in and singing some songs, with the club looking to improve on their recent disappointing campaigns, finishing 12th last season under Salvador Gonzalez Marco.

