West Ham United Turn Down Loan Deal From Newcastle for Injury-Plagued Andy Carroll

West Ham United are reportedly uninterested in letting injury-plagued forward Andy Carroll leave on loan this season. The striker's former club Newcastle are keen to bring the striker back to the north east, but a deal doesn't look likely.

Carroll is now beginning his sixth season as a West Ham player, having arrived on loan from Liverpool in 2012, and signed permanently for the Hammers the following summer for a reported £15m fee.

Since joining the east London club the striker has failed to ever register more than 27 league appearances in a single season, with the player often spending long spells on the sidelines due to injury.

The 28-year-old has been proven effective at times however, often enjoying good spells in the side when fit, but the striker is yet to score more than ten league goals for the Hammers in a single season.

According to a report from the Chronicle Live, the Hammers could be open to the possibility of Carroll leaving the club on a permanent basis, despite closing the door on a potential loan deal.

Should Carroll leave the east London club, the Hammers will make sure to recoup much of what they spent on the striker back in 2013.

Andy Carroll is back in West Ham first-team training.



Won't be the last time we tweet that this season. pic.twitter.com/eoSuqROra3 — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) August 16, 2017

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic will be impressed with new forward signing Javier Hernandez, who bagged a brace on Saturday despite the side eventually losing 3-2 to Southampton. Diafra Sakho has also been welcomed back into the fold at the club after returning from injury.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been keen to add some firepower to his newly promoted Magpies side but has been frustrated so far in the window.