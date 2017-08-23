Arsenal Set to Hold Talks Over England Star's Future on Thursday Despite Liverpool & Chelsea Links

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to hold talks over his future with Arsenal on Thursday as speculation over his long-term future continues, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract - much like a number of Arsenal teammates, including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil - and as it stands is free to leave the club for nothing in June 2018.

Arsenal are keen to tie the player to a new long-term deal, but interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool gives the player other things to consider.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis are set to be present at the meeting this week, as the Gunners finally look to move on sorting out some of the unrest and uncertainty at the club following Wenger's own agreement to a contract extension earlier this summer.

The Telegraph however report that Oxlade-Chamberlain is as it stands more likely to turn down the new contract offer - believed to be worth around £100k-a-week - and that he doesn't feel under pressure to sign the new deal at the moment.

Wenger however said last week that he was determined to make sure the aforementioned trio stayed at the club, telling the press: "We always hope, even now, that we can extend the contracts of Sanchez, Chamberlain and Ozil.

"I rate him highly and he's one of the players who is on his way up. In the last year, he has made huge progress and I want him to stay here for a long time. I'm convinced he will be the English player that everybody will look at in the next two years."