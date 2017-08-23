Aston Villa Planning Season-Long Loan Move for West Ham Winger Robert Snodgrass

Aston Villa are hopeful of signing West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan deal, the BBC have reported.

The 29-year-old joined the Hammers from Hull in a £10m deal in January but has struggled to establish himself for the London club.

Having played under Villa boss Steve Bruce while at Hull, the duo could be reunited in the coming days.

Aston Villa in advanced talks to take Robert Snodgrass on loan. Sunderland & Birmingham trying hard as well, but Villa closest to a deal. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 23, 2017

Snodgrass has been left out of the squad in both of West Ham's Premier League games so far this season, and has been told that he is free to leave the club.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has reportedly expressed an interest in the Scotland international, but Villa have emerged as favourites to secure his signature.

“When people like him become available you would be foolish not to consider it," the Black Cats boss said. “That would be a deal dictated by finances. Can we do it? Who knows, but we might ask the question.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Villa assistant manager Colin Calderwood remained coy when questioned over Snodgrass' potential arrival after his side's 4-1 EFL Cup win against Wigan on Monday.

"I have heard the rumour, but I am not party to all that information, so I can't enlighten you," he said.

Snodgrass started just seven games for West Ham in the second half of last season, making a further eight appearances as a substitute. The former Leeds and Norwich wide player, who has three years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, had scored nine goals for Hull prior to joining West Ham.