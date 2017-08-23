Atletico Madrid Persist with Marcos Llorente Chase Despite Real's Reluctance to Sell

One of the most promising young players in Spain, Marcos Llorente is currently involved in a tug of war in Madrid.

After coming through the youth ranks at Real, city rivals Atlético are now desperate to sign the versatile 22-year-old. However, Los Rojiblancos are facing resistance from Zinedine Zidane.

Llorente, who can play either in midfield or defence, spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alavés.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Llorente's transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano is a priority for Atlético, while Premier League champions Chelsea also hold an interest in the Spanish U21 international.

Real Madrid manager Zidane is against selling the youngster, especially to their local rivals. One player has already made the switch between Madrid clubs this summer, with Atlético full-back Theo Hernández moving to the Santiago Bernabéu in a £27m transfer.

Also unknown at this time last season, Hernández shined as a teammate of Llorente's at Deportivo Alavés last year.

Reluctant to sell to their rivals, Real Madrid are under no financial constraints that would make them consider allowing Llorente to leave and there is an impressive young contingent of stars accumulating at the Bernabéu this season.





Wonderkid Marco Asensio will be joined by 21-year-old Dani Ceballos in the Real Madrid midfield this season, having completed a £15m move from Real Betis earlier this summer.