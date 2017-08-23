Soccer

Barca Fans Trolled Over Fake Signing as Hackers Run Amok on Club's Twitter Account

an hour ago

It appears that even a massive club like Barcelona is not safe from having their social media accounts hacked, if some bizarre behaviour on Tuesday night is anything to go by.

The Catalan giants have suffered the indignity of seeing their Twitter account hacked into and mucked about with by a security group going by the name of Our Mine, and the hackers wasted no time in causing a load of mischief in the brief period they were able to access Barca's official account.

A screen grab acquired by 101GreatGoals shows the hackers calling on La Blaugrana's fanbase to get a hashtag trending, but it is another tweet that they sent out that caused a bit of consternation among Barcelona fans before the club wrested back control of its outlet:

Yep, that's Our Mine joking that none other than former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria would be heading to Nou Camp to help replace the void left by Neymar.

The irony in all this is that Di Maria has been tentatively linked with a move to Catalunya as a potential replacement for the Brazilian superstar, but with Barca chasing Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, the Argentina forward should remain at the Parc de Princes for some time yet.

Football fans on Twitter were a tad disappointed - if that's the right word - that the hackers didn't take advantage of their access and troll Barca's fans with something more outlandish, such as this:

Others just couldn't help but use Our Mine's #FCBHack to have their own fun mocking one of the world's biggest clubs, so here's a roundup of some of the best reactions:

We imagine that those in charge of Barcelona's Twitter account will be changing their password on a regular occurrence to prevent this happening again!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters