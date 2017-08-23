Soccer

Barca Make Last-Minute Decision Against Signing Nice Midfield Dynamo Amid Philippe Coutinho Saga

an hour ago

Barcelona have made a last-ditch decision to not sign OGC Nice's midfielder Jean Seri.

According to Sport, the La Liga giants were on the brink of acquiring the Ivorian's services, with everything pointing to a move being completed this week.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Barcelona had reportedly agreed a deal with the 26-year-old and it was understood Seri was excited at the prospect of making the transition to a club in the upper echelons of world football. The Catalan club then begun negotiations and it seemed the deal was going through.

Initially, it seemed that Barca were ready to pay the player’s €40 million release fee but when the deal was almost complete, Barca backed off.

Allegedly, the Barcelona hierarchy made the decision to pull-out of the deal due to  'purely footballing reasons', rather than as a result of financial concerns.

Now, it appears they mean to use their utmost strength and negotiating resources to land the star they have been chasing near enough all summer, Philippe Coutinho.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Liverpool last week rejected a third bid from Barcelona for the Brazil international, who has not played this season for the Reds because of a back injury. 

The latest from Sky Sports suggests Barcelona are now preparing a sensational fourth bid for Coutinho, that could rise to the value of £138m. It looks like the saga is set to continue.

