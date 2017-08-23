Barcelona Close in on Ousmane Dembele After Borussia Dortmund Agree to Lower Asking Price

La Liga giants Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Borussia Dortmund wonder kid Ousmane Dembele after it is reported that the Bundesliga side are willing to lower the player's colossal asking price.

Barca have been chasing Dembele ever since the club agreed to sell Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the transfer window. The club have been frustrated so far in their attempts to sign the 20-year-old with Dortmund demanding that Barca pay a huge €150m fee for the youngster's services.





Dembele made a name for himself for Dortmund last season with the young France international being included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and being awarded the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

According to a report by Marca, Dortmund are now willing to lower their colossal asking price for Dembele from €150m to €140m which could reportedly see Barca complete a deal for the attacking midfielder.





The same report suggests that any deal for Dembele will have to be concluded by Sunday as the club require time to sign a replacement for the youngster before the transfer window closes.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Barcelona have also been frustrated in their attempts to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho who Jurgen Klopp has defiantly declared is not for sale at any price.





It would seem that Klopp has proven himself to be more of a stubborn negotiator than his former club Dortmund, and his reward may be holding onto his prize asset Coutinho.





Dembele's move to the Nou Camp could see the La Liga side end their interest in Brazil international Coutinho.



