Barcelona Send Adviser to Germany to Speed Up Transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have sent an adviser to Germany in an attempt to quicken the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, Bild have reported.

A meeting is reportedly scheduled for Monday next week in an attempt to speed up negotiations, although the Bundesliga club have denied it.

Barcelona have identified Dembele as their prime target to replace Neymar, but Dortmund have proved reluctant to sell.

The 20-year-old was suspended by his club earlier this month when he boycotted training in protest at the rejection of a bid from Barcelona.

Dembele is under contract until 2021, and Dortmund are expected to hold out for their asking price of €150m, regardless of his intention to leave.

"We are prepared to sell him and what we want is on the table," said Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. "When it's not met, Dembele will stay with us. We will not negotiate."

Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura last week claimed that a deal for Dembele was "close", but that was contradicted by Watzke, who said "things have not moved forward one millimetre".

Dembele has left his accommodation in Germany and move back to France amid the speculation.

Germany coach Joachim Loew backed the approach taken by Dortmund over the transfer of the youngster.

"I simply condemn it when a player who has a contract goes on strike and says that he wants to change clubs," he said, quoted by Sky Sports.





"It is absurd when contracts are no longer worth anything. Dortmund's stance is absolutely right."