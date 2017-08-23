Carabao Cup Roundup: Saints Out as West Ham, Stoke, Huddersfield & Burnley All Progress

The Carabao Cup continued on Wednesday evening with six Premier League teams in action in the Second Round of the competition. Here's a round up of all the action...

The night's major upset came down on the south coast with last season's beaten finalists Southampton losing 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's. Second half goals from Danny Batth and Donovan Wilson were enough to see the Saints bow out at the first time of asking.

Job done.



We're in to the next round! 👊#COYI pic.twitter.com/JG4JhYMEWr — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 23, 2017

West Ham United had no such trouble as they beat League Two side Cheltenham Town at Whaddon Road. Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew scored in the first-half as the Hammers ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in Slaven Bilic's first win of the season.

Sean Dyche's Burnley side got the better of bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Jack Cork and Robbie Brady were the scorers as the Clarets recorded a 2-0 victory. It's now seven games unbeaten against Rovers in all competitions.

2 - Joe Allen has both scored and assisted in a single game for the first time in his career. Potty. pic.twitter.com/ZpQESI8t2M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2017

Premier League newbies Huddersfield Town needed a two-goal salvo to progress to round three at the expense of League One Rotherham United. Philip Billing (pen) and Joe Lolley scored early in the second period to cancel out Semi Ajayi's early opener.

Stoke City were the night's heaviest winners as they put four past Rochdale. Joe Allen (2), Peter Crouch and Ramadan Sobhi made sure the Potters progresses without incident.





Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are currently underway in the second-half of extra-time with the Championship side leading 3-2.