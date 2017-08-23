Corentin Tolisso Names the Bayern Munich Teammate He Has 'Always Admired' Following Debut

Bayern Munich star Corentin Tolisso has admitted he's very proud to be playing alongside midfield partner Arturo Vidal after making a big impression in his Bundesliga debut for the club on Friday.

Tolisso signed for Bayern from Lyon in June for a fee estimated to be around €41.5m - a record sale for the French club until Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette for €53m - and showed an outstanding level of ability in the side as they brushed aside Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-1 win.

The Frenchman was interviewed by the official Bundesliga website and explained the feeling of scoring his first goal for the club and what it means to get off to a winning start in the league.

Tolisso said: "Of course I’m delighted to have scored my first goal in my first Bundesliga game. But what was more important was that we were able to start with a win and provide a convincing performance. All in all, I can rate our opening game as a success."

Tolisso then went on to describe the admiration he has for teammate Vidal, and the gratitude he feels to be able to play alongside him in the Bayern midfield, adding: "I have always admired his fighting spirit and incredible attitude. I’m very happy to be able to play alongside him in a team. We complement each other very well already and our interplay will get better from game to game."

Tolisso claims he has the ability to play football in a way that suits the Bundesliga but admits it will be a tough season if they are to meet the expectations of the club's board.

He added: "Even when I was with Olympique Lyon I followed the Bundesliga regularly and watched a lot of really spectacular games. And I know that I can play the Bundesliga way. It is constantly attacking, and I really like that.





"In addition to that, the Bundesliga has many strong teams. Because of this, we are going to have to work very hard to meet our expectations if we are going to become Bundesliga champions.

Tolisso seems extremely happy following his move to the Bundesliga and has already made an impressive name for himself with the fan's of the club after only one game in the German league.