Craig Shakespeare Intent on Keeping Sought-Out Forwards at Leicester This Season

2 hours ago

New Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare seems to be quite keen on keeping forwards Islam Slimani and Demarai Gray in his squad this season.

Both players found themselves on the score-sheet during the Foxes' 4-1 EFL Cup win against Sheffield United on Tuesday, with Slimani bagging a brace and Gray chipping in with a single goal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The forwards have garnered much attention this summer, and given the number of appearances made in their first campaign with the club, they could be contemplating moves.

Shakespeare, however, is very much against the idea of selling any of his players.

"He's [Gray] given me food for thought," Shakespeare said after the match, via Eir Sport.


"The idea before the game was to give the squad players the game time they needed and they answered in the right way.

"They're part of the squad and they carry on.

"We'll need everyone as we go along because it's a tough old season in the Premier League and whether it's a loss of form, a change of tactics or injuries, you have all that to contend with."

Gray has been linked with a move to Bournemouth this summer, while Watford and Sporting Lisbon are thought to be interested in Slimani.

According to Spanish source Mundo Deportivo, who quote La Voz de Galicia, La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna are looking into the possibility of signing Slimani as well.

Arsenal's Lucas Perez is believed to be their main priority, but the 29-year-old Algerian is being viewed as an alternative. 

