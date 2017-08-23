'Fuming' West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Says Marko Arnautovic Will Be Fined After 'Letting Team Down'

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has stressed that Marko Arnautovic will be fined after he 'let the team down' with his red card against Southampton on Saturday.

The Hammers were beaten 3-2 at St Mary's, losing the Austrian winger for an elbow on Jack Stephens in the first half.

Arnautovic, who joined the club from Stoke for £25m this summer, has apologised, but Bilic was still visibly angry at his actions.

“You can’t do those kind of things,” he said, quoted by the Mirror. “I am fuming, still now — you can feel. I am fuming, but it happened. But no more. Not him, not anybody else. I am confident the message got through.

"The players they know and they can’t let the team down and also of course him. And whoever does those kind of things will get the fine, of course. He will get fined.

“He was angry at himself. He still is. He regrets it, so he is angry at himself. But he can’t do it any more.

"We had a chat. He said he is sorry, and he apologised, I don’t know, three or four times — on social media, here, in front of the whole team, on the bus, in the dressing room, everywhere.

“I said, 'Yes, it is nice.' Of course it is nice, but you can’t do that. That’s it. How can he explain that? You can’t explain that. You can’t say I was late or whatever.

“He didn’t want to elbow him and he didn’t elbow him like this, with a swinging arm. He wanted to probably get him somewhere here, in the side, to push him a bit because he was elbowed a few minutes before.

“But his problem is their player went a bit down so he got him here, in the neck which is already nasty. It doesn’t look good.

“And second, Arnautovic is big. He is big [6ft 2in]. He is not [5ft 6in team-mate Manuel Lanzini]. He is big, massive — so it gives an extra dimension to it. But we can talk about this and that but you can’t do that. That is the point.

"So let’s not talk about how it happened. It is irrelevant. Let’s not waste time because the more you talk about how it happened the more normal it becomes, when you are analysing the things you shouldn’t be analysing.”