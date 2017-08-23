Soccer

Hull Boss Admits Ryan Mason Future Is About 'More Than Football' as Star Visits Third Specialist

36 minutes ago

Ryan Mason's career is in doubt after receiving two conflicting opinions from specialists. 

The midfielder suffered a skull injury in January following a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. The 26-year-old spent eight days in hospital following the incident that took place at Stamford Bridge, being placed into an induced coma and having 14 plates inserted after fracturing his skull.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, Hull manager Leonid Slutsky spoke about Mason's eagerness to return to football.

However, the Russian pointed out that the severity of Mason's injury means his footballing career must take second place when considering his future.

"It is a difficult situation on Mason, we have a difference of opinion and we are seeing a third doctor on Monday," Slutsky said, as quoted by the Mirror. "It is not just about football but about his life. He wants to play but it is not an easy situation. It is more than football."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Back in May, Mason paid tribute to the medical staff that were quick to act after the collision with Cahill, saying: "Luckily I had the right people around me from the second it happened to help me with my recovery. And that's what been happening ever since."


Mason joined Hull on a permanent basis last summer in a deal worth £13m from Tottenham. 


First joining Spurs after leaving his secondary school in Enfield, north London, the England international went on to make 70 appearances, before making the switch to Humberside.

