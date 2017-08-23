Journalist Claims Middlesbrough Star Still on Cusp of Ligue 1 Move Despite Club Rejecting €10m Bid

Adama Traoré could be set for a move to French side Lille OSC this summer, despite Middlesborough rejecting an initial €10m offer for the 21-year-old winger, according to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.





It is understood that if Lille increase their offer by €5m then Traoré will be free to complete a move to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this summer. Traoré only moved to the Riverside Stadium last year, completing a deadline day move from relegated Aston Villa for £7.4m.

Having fallen to a 2-0 home defeat to SM Caen in their last Ligue 1 game, with Damien Da Silva and Ivan Santini capitalising on poor defending for the visitors, manager Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bring Traoré to France in order to help improve from their disappointing eleventh place finish in the table last season.

Info #RMCsport :Le #LOSC a transmis à Middlesbrough une offre de 10M€ pour Adama Traore. Boro demande 15M€. Traore est d'accord avec le Losc — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 22, 2017

It is understood that Lille have already agreed to personal terms with the former Barcelona player. Having left his home town in 2015 to join Aston Villa, Traoré is yet to hit the ground running in England, making just 45 appearances for his senior sides.





The Spanish U19 international would be joining a squad filled with talented young players, with Anwar El Ghazi and Yassine Benzia currently plying their trade in Lille, as well as loanee striker Ezequiel Ponce. Having been out of work for almost a year, Argentine manager Bielsa is accumulating a young squad that will be looking to push on from last season.