Journalist Hints Man Utd Will Return for Atletico Star Next Summer After Failed Move in 2017

Manchester United are set to return with a new offer to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season after failing to complete the move to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Multiple reports on the topic have emerged over the last few hours, though all seem to stem from Sky Sports' La Liga expert Guillem Balague; who insists that the player was determined to sign for United before hearing confirmation of Atletico Madrid's transfer ban earlier this summer.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Griezmann was widely expected to move to Manchester at the end of last season, though Atleti's ban meant that Griezmann had a change of heart over the move - temporarily, at least - as the club would be unable to use the money from his transfer fee to sign a replacement. Atleti's ban is set to end ahead of the January transfer window.

United have kept the number 7 shirt free for the player to take up when (and if) he does eventually join, and Balague insists there's a strong possibility that could happen down the line.

Balague said: "This summer it's impossible but next summer, who knows? Quite clearly, he was determined to go to Manchester United and it's just the fact he didn't want to let Atletico Madrid down while they couldn't sign anyone that made him decide to stay.

"He had made his mind up to go to Old Trafford though, so we will see what happens as 12 months is a long time.

"He is with a team which has played in Champions League finals and also won the league recently - more recently than Manchester United - so he is already at one of the top teams in Europe. He is playing with the fans and he will continue to do that with teasing messages but it is quite clear he will consider a move to Old Trafford next summer."

Griezmann was sent off during Atletico Madrid's opening league game of the season at the weekend, in a 2-2 draw with Girona.