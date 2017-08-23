Soccer

Leicester Star Could Still Complete Bournemouth Switch as Cherries Table Improved Bid

an hour ago

Demarai Gray could be set to line up with the likes of Jermain Defoe and Jordan Ibe this season as Bournemouth consider launching a second bid to lure the Leicester City winger down south, according to the Sun.


Having already seen one offer of £20m rejected by the Foxes, Leicester will be bracing themselves for a second bid from the 21-year-old's long term admirer Eddie Howe. Gray is understood to be keen on a move to Dean Court this summer after seeing limited game time at Leicester.

"We know what Demarai is capable of," said manager Craig Shakespeare, following Leicester City's 4-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup. "No player likes four or five minutes, they want more than that. I understand that but circumstances dictated that.


"He’s training well. He’s very focused. No plans are set in stone. The chance is there for anybody, not just Demarai."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The England U21 international mover to the King Power Stadium in January 2016, leaving hometown Birmingham in a deal worth £5m. Going on to make 58 appearances for Leicester City's senior team, a large portion of which have been off the bench, Gray has scored just three goals and made eight assists.

