Soccer

Leon Goretzka Offered Himself to Barcelona as Schalke Look to Avoid Bayern Raid

an hour ago

German international Leon Goretzka could be available for as little as €30m this summer, with his contract in Gelsenkirchen set to expire next season.

It had been widely reported that Bayern Munich would snap up the 22-year-old midfielder next year, however, Goretzka's agent has contacted Barcelona about the possibility of a move to Catalonia this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

One of the brightest prospects in German football, Goretzka has been allowed to discuss the possibility of a move to Barcelona this summer, with Schalke desperate not to lose their star player to domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have been interested in signing OGC Nice star Jean Michaël Seri this summer, but there has been a breakdown in negotiations and the Ivorian's move to Spain looks to be off.

With the €222m received from selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain still burning a hole in Barcelona's pockets, conversations between the club and Jörg Neubauer, Goretzka's agent, are believed to have taken place.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

If Goretzka is seeking a move away from the Veltins-Arena this summer, a quickfire move to Barcelona is certainly on the cards. However, new manager Domenico Tedesco is unlikely to be too pleased with the news his star midfielder could leave the club after, recent reports suggested that Liverpool will make a move for Royal Blues' defender Benedikt Höwedes.

