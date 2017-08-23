Romelu Lukaku is said to have trolled Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, via social media, on Tuesday night with a comment he made about Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his resentment to the five-match ban he received after after pushing the referee during the game against Barca - which Madrid won 2-1 following a late strike from Ronaldo himself.

His Portuguese post read: "One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me. And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to all who have supported me."

A comment was then later posted on Ronaldo's Instagram from Romelu Lukaku's account saying "Messi is better mate...". The comment had some some mixed reactions from Manchester United fans as Ronaldo is still seen as a legend around Old Trafford from the time he spent in England under Alex Ferguson.

It is believed that Lukaku's account was hacked and the hackers posted the comment to get a reaction from the already angry Ronaldo. It is also said that the United striker's Instagram was under the control of hackers for the whole of Tuesday night.

However, if this is the case, the comment still remains on the account and hasn't been deleted since Lukaku regained control of his account.