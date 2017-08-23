Manchester United Fans Take to Twitter to Explain Why Jose Mourinho Was at the Etihad on Monday

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was a surprise spectator at the Etihad on Monday evening as he watched Manchester City and Everton battle it out for a point.

Mourinho must of been delighted to have seen City struggle to break down a resilient Toffees, but with United not facing their close rivals until 9th December many were surprised to see the Special One at the game.

Wayne Rooney, who was sold by Mourinho in the summer, gave Everton the lead in the first half, would have pleased the United boss, as he seemingly is still helping out the club where he became their record goalscorer last season.

Despite the glittery array of talents in City's expensive attacking options it took until the 82nd minute for the ten men to find an equaliser through Raheem Sterling to save a point for the title hopefuls.

Many in the footballing world are predicting the title will be between the two Manchester clubs, with United perhaps having the early upper hand following their emphatic consecutive 4-0 wins in their opening two games.

Mourinho's many have swept aside West Ham and Swansea in both games, demonstrating the strength of their squad in the process, keeping two clean sheets. £90m striker Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running with three goals in two games and Paul Pogba has been stellar with two goals and four assists to his name already.

Jose Mourinho is at the stadium, scouting Rooney to buy him back — Chuck Almighty 🐾 (@VamoosRafa) August 21, 2017

Mourinho scouting Rooney 🙌🏼 — funzip (@funzip) August 21, 2017

Mourinho is at the city game scouting out Rooney before preparing a £50m bid — Lewis Tids (@Lewis_Tids) August 21, 2017

Why was Jose at the Etihad then? Some say it was to plan for the visit of the new look Ronald Koeman's Everton who are making a claim for the top six following their expensive summer. The Toffees visit Old Trafford on the 17th September.

However, as seen above Manchester United fans have taken to twitter to claim that the 54-year-old was scouting a certain Rooney after his impressive start to the 2017/2018 campaign.