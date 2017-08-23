Napoli face a fight to keep hold of Pepe Reina after Paris Saint-Germain tabled a reported €7m offer for the veteran goalkeeper.

Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Les Parisiens had made a bid for the ex-Liverpool custodian via his official website, and also alleged that PSG had offered Reina a contract to the tune of €3.5m-a-season in wages to join them.

Reina is currently in the final year of his deal at Stadio San Paolo and, whilst the Serie A giants are keen to retain his services beyond next summer, question marks remain over whether the 34-year-old will stay in Italy.

The Spain international was linked with a reunion with ex-Reds manager Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United back in June, but nothing came of that particular rumour and it seemed that Reina would remain with his current employers.

That was despite Reina apparently wanting out of the club back in May after Napoli's president Aurelio de Laurentiis had taken a pop at the player's wife for distracting him from being a "stronger" performer for last season's third-placed finishers.

Naturally, such comments didn't go down with either Reina or his partner and a transfer away had looked increasingly likely.

Napoli have since offered Reina a reported €2.5m-per-season salary to remain part of manager Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans, but the ex-Villarreal star is said to have rejected that particular offer.

PSG now appear set to chance their hand by swooping for Reina as they continue to bolster their senior ranks in a bid to wrest the Ligue 1 title back from rivals Monaco after a below-par campaign last time out.

If Reina opted to depart for France, PSG would become the sixth club of an illustrious career and ensure that the shot stopper had played in all five of Europe's biggest leagues.

As well as plying his trade in England, Spain and Italy, Reina also spent a season with German heavyweights Bayern Munich for the 2014/15 season and, following a £1.8m transfer to Napoli in July 2015, has gone on to make 138 appearances for them.