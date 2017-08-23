Premier League Legend Completes Indian Super League Move Following PAOK Release

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has completed a move to Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters after becoming a free agent.

Scoring just four league goals last season, Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki allowed the Bulgarian to leave the club this summer, opening the door for a new career challenge for the 36-year-old.

Berbatov will be joining the likes of former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown and Tottenham legend Robbie Keane in the ISL this season.

Golden touch,turns like a dream & a deadly finish.The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm. #DimitarIsYellow #KBFC #NammudeSwantham pic.twitter.com/wDfEESecR7 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 23, 2017

Berbatov has enjoyed a decorated career, winning three Premier League titles, three League Cup winners medals and even the golden boot for his standout season during the 2010/11 campaign at Old Trafford.

First joining Spurs from German side Bayer Leverkusen for £14m, the Bulgarian went on to score 46 goals in 102 appearances in North London.

Known for his incredible technical ability, Berbatov earned a £34m move to United where he helped the club onto further domestic success during his four years in Manchester, scoring 56 goals.

Berbatov went on to spend two years with Fulham before stints at AS Monaco and most recently, PAOK.