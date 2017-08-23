Soccer

Premier League Summer Spending Breaks Single Window Record With 9 Days Still to Go

an hour ago

With more than a week of the summer transfer deadline, Premier League clubs have already collectively set a new record for spending in a single division in a single transfer window as incredible levels of money continue to flow in and out of English football.


Spending surpassed the £1bn mark earlier this month, and Sporting Intelligence's Nick Harris has published a breakdown of the figures after Southampton's capture of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt saw the number reach a record breaking £1.185bn.

Manchester City have spent the most this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware after a disappointing debut season. The club's outlay stands at over £220m from deals including Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker, while even their net spend after an impressive £72.1m of sales is north of £140m.

Manchester United have spent close to £146m on just three players in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, with their net spend almost as high (£127m) after very few sales.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Everton (£139.9m) and Chelsea (£130.4m) are the only other clubs to have spent more £60m. The Toffees have brought in a lot of new faces, but Lukaku's exit alone has covered almost half the cost and their net spend so far is £45.4m - third in the Premier League.

Chelsea have actually recouped much of their outlay through high valued sales of players like Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), the aforementioned Matic, and Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic (both Bournemouth), among others.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Leicester (£55.4m) have spent more than Arsenal (£52.7m), Liverpool (£47.9m) and Tottenham (£42m) during this window, while Stoke's £7m outlay is the least of all 20 clubs.

The Potters are actually one of four Premier League clubs to have made a profit during the summer, with a negative net spend of -£26m after selling Marko Arnautovic and Joselu. Burnley, Tottenham and Swansea are also 'in the black' as far as net spend is concerned.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

But with £1.185bn already spent in total, the question remains: how much further can it go before the deadline strikes on 31st August...

