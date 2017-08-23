QPR Left-Back James Perch Out for 'a Number of Months' With Serious Knee Injury

Queens Park Rangers say that their full-back James Perch will be sidelined 'for a number of months', due to a dislocated knee injury.

In a report by the Hoop's official website, the London club have confirmed the 31-year-old Perch sustained the damaging injury whilst playing in the side's 2-1 win over Hull City on August 19.

Image by Sam Morris

The Englishman now faces a prolonged period on the sidelines, as the dislocation is expected to see him ruled-out of all matches for several months.

Manager Ian Holloway commented on the injury, saying: "We're all really devastated for him but he's a strong character and we're all right behind him."

Fellow defender Joel Lynch has also picked up a hamstring injury, shortening the options available to Holloway as his team continue to battle-on in England's second-tier.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Meanwhile, QPR's Dutch midfielder Nasser El-Khayati, 28, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, and is now a free agent looking for a new club to play for.

He joined the R's in January 2016 from Burton Albion and went on to make 25 appearances, scoring one goal during his one-year spell in West London.

QPR currently sit sixth in the Championship, aiming to make-up ground that would see them edge closer to the summit of the table in the early stages of the highly competitive league.