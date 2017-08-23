Soccer

QPR Left-Back James Perch Out for 'a Number of Months' With Serious Knee Injury

35 minutes ago

Queens Park Rangers say that their full-back James Perch will be sidelined 'for a number of months', due to a dislocated knee injury.

In a report by the Hoop's official website, the London club have confirmed the 31-year-old Perch sustained the damaging injury whilst playing in the side's 2-1 win over Hull City on August 19.

Image by Sam Morris

The Englishman now faces a prolonged period on the sidelines, as the dislocation is expected to see him ruled-out of all matches for several months.

Manager Ian Holloway commented on the injury, saying: "We're all really devastated for him but he's a strong character and we're all right behind him." 

Fellow defender Joel Lynch has also picked up a hamstring injury, shortening the options available to Holloway as his team continue to battle-on in England's second-tier.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Meanwhile, QPR's Dutch midfielder Nasser El-Khayati, 28, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, and is now a free agent looking for a new club to play for.

He joined the R's in January 2016 from Burton Albion and went on to make 25 appearances, scoring one goal during his one-year spell in West London.

QPR currently sit sixth in the Championship, aiming to make-up ground that would see them edge closer to the summit of the table in the early stages of the highly competitive league.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters