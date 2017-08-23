Rafa Benitez Awaits Injury News on Defender Paul Dummett But Quells Florian Lejeune's Injury Fears

After Tottenham and England striker committed a 'forwards foul' that possibly warranted a red card, Rafa Benitez has revealed the challenge which left new signing Florian Lejeune in a heap is not as bad as first feared.





When questioned by Chronicle Live, the Spanish boss admitted he will keep his fingers crossed that the 26-year-old Frenchman will be ok, possibly taking part in the upcoming fixture against West Ham.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“Florian Lejeune is working very hard and trying to be available as soon as possible,” said the Newcastle manager.





However, when giving an update on left back Dummett, the ex-Real Madrid coach admitted it could be a while yet before they know the full extent of his knocked picked up in the game against Spurs.

I want to wish a speedy recovery to my mates @lejeune_florian and @PaulDummett! Get well soon guys! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/OQG8yvCOhC — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) August 15, 2017

“Paul Dummett will take a little bit longer - so we must wait,” added Benitez.





With the continued frustrations of the Magpies boss and the Geordie faithful, as owner Mike Ashley and the Newcastle board continue to dig their heels in over the limited transfer activity at St James' Park, further injury doubts will limit the clubs chances of Premier League survival for the already stretched squad.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Championship winners from last season are also hoping to welcome United States international and full back DeAndre Yedlin back into the set up after a hamstring injury, which kept the 24-year-old out of the first team. As Dwight Gayle also recovers from sickness, it could be a long season for the Magpies, who have suffered defeats in both matches so far this season.





Reports suggested Newcastle could make a loan deal happen for former star striker Andy Carroll, but the question remains whether Benitez can get any notable deals over the line before the transfer window shuts.







