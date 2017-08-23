Ronaldo Blasts 'Incomprehensible' Decision as Real Madrid Suspension Is Upheld Despite Appeal

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Spain's administrative sports court following the decision to uphold his five-match ban for pushing an official, labelling the decision as "incomprehensible".

Ronaldo took to Twitter on Tuesday night to put forward his comments on the matter, after the court told AFP it had rejected the 32-year-old's bid to have his ban shortened or completely rescinded.

Ronaldo received a one-match ban for picking up two yellow cards in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona, and a further four for pushing the referee after his dismissal.

Mais uma decisão incompreensível. Injustiças que nunca me derrubarão. E como sempre voltarei mais forte. Obrigado aos que me têm apoiado. pic.twitter.com/O7Et9A8Edp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2017

His first booking came off for taking off his shirt after scoring a goal in the 3-1 win, while the following card came after he was caught out for diving.





Ronaldo, obviously not liking the decision, nudged the official and the incident was written in to the referee's report on the game, with action being taken later.





Ronaldo however tweeted in reaction to the news: "One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never bring me down. And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to those who have supported me."

Ronaldo will now miss Real's upcoming matches with Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad, while he has also sat out the second leg of the Super Cup with Barca and Real's La Liga opener against Deportivo - a match in which they won 3-0.

He will not return to domestic action until September 20, though he will be able to feature in international matches as well as Real's Champions League opener.