Sean Dyche Apologises for Being 'Boring' Ahead of Local Derby With Blackburn Rovers

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is keen to claim derby victory on Wednesday night when his side visits Ewood Park in the Carabao Cup. However, he's been keen to make a distinction between his desire to win and the 5,000 travelling fans' demand for bragging rights over their local rivals.

"Fan mentality is always different. They have lived it, breathed it all their lives,” Dyche said to the club website. "Our focus is winning. The fans’ focus is all the other stuff, and rightly so.

"Because that’s what gives it its passion and area pride in their team.

"Our job is to focus on playing well and winning. That’s my job and that’s the team’s job," he added. "We understand that side of it but my job, and that of my staff, is to focus on the players, the team, the collective unit and going to win a game."

The Burnley manager then went on to apologise for prioritising progression in the Carabao Cup over claiming local pride, saying: "I’m sorry to be so boring, but it’s another game for me. I want to win, as simple as that.

"I can’t keep describing it any other way. That’s my focus, as it is on any game, because that’s my job.

"The outside emotion of all of these games, for whatever reason, is not really my world," he added. "I understand it, but my world is to focus on the team and that’s what I do."

This fixture comes days after Burnley announced the club-record signing of Leeds United striker Chris Wood. The New Zealand international has joined former Leeds teammate Charlie Taylor at Turf Moor this summer, as well as Stoke City duo Phil Bardsley and Jonathan Walters.