Shock Report Claims Former Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel Will Replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has met with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel about replacing Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager, according to sensational reports in Germany.

SportBild claim that the German coach - who left his post with BVB at the end of last season following a disappointing campaign - is now primed to replace Conte at the Stamford Bridge helm. The reports come as a huge surprise given Conte just last weekend guided Chelsea to a 1-2 win over city rivals Tottenham at Wembley in the Premier League.

Chelsea had needed a result in that game following their surprising opening day home defeat to Burnley, but the win over Spurs has merely papered over the cracks. Conte has cut a frustrated figure for most of the summer after a number of disagreements with Chelsea decision-makers over prospective transfer targets, with Conte looking to sign players in the prime of their career.

The likes of Antonio Candreva and Leicester's Jamie Vardy are two of the latest players linked with late August moves to Stamford Bridge, but recent reports claimed that Chelsea's board had preferred to spend money - in a much inflated market - on younger players with more potential.

Chelsea have only signed four first team players so far - with most coming in as replacements for players who have been sold or excluded from first team matters - and more will be needed to bolster a thin squad who will need to compete again in the Champions League this year.

Granovskaia was said to have been deciding between Tuchel and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique to be Conte's successor, but Tuchel's qualities - and the fact he speaks fluent English - are reported to have put him in the box seat.

Conte signed a new contract with Chelsea earlier this summer, but bizarrely did not actually extend his deal, and the rumours of unrest remain rife. While there is no date regarding when this potential switch could happen - whether it be in the coming weeks or at the end of the season - it is believed that the relationship between Conte and the club is weak.

Granovskaia is believed to be miffed at recent treatment of striker Diego Costa, who Conte informed via text message that he would not be a part of the squad for the coming campaign, as she was personally responsible for seeing him sign for the club in 2014.