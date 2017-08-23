Spurs Keeper Lloris Holds Hands Up Over Mistake in 'Frustrating' Defeat to Chelsea

Hugo Lloris has opened up about the "frustration" he still feels about allowing Chelsea to snatch a late goal and secure all three points in Sunday's London derby.

The Spurs goalkeeper allowed Marcos Alonso's late strike to slip under his body at his near post to hand Antonio Conte's men a 2-1 win after a bruising encounter just two matches into the 2017/18 campaign.

Speaking to the club's website after the game, Lloris admitted that he could have done more to prevent Chelsea's wingback from firing home - especially due to the manner in which Tottenham had played their way back into the match.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: “My frustration is even more personal because the second goal is a lack of success on my part.

“Okay, it happens in football, but the lads made so much effort it makes it so frustrating.”

Tottenham had fought back in their first home match at Wembley against the defending Premier League champions after a MIchy Batshuayi own goal had cancelled out Alonso's stunning free-kick.

However, Lloris allowed Alonso's shot from an acute angle squeeze under him and nestle into the net to hand the Blues their first victory in the league this term.

Hugo Lloris is an exceptional goalkeeper who makes the rare mistake. We simply couldn't attract better. Show a little respect to the guy. — JT (@JamesTaylorAG) August 20, 2017

With that point having been dropped so late on, Mauricio Pochettino's men must now try to make amends when they face Burnley on home turf on Sunday - the final game before the first international break of the campaign.

Lloris added that he and his team mates would attempt to utilise their annoyance, at throwing away a share of the spoils, when the Clarets head to the capital and he backed the club to come away with all three points from the clash.

He said: "Now it’s about the way get rid of that frustration. We will keep working hard, prepare for the next game and as I said, with the same spirit, that won’t be a problem.”