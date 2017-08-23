Soccer

Star Defender Craig Dawson Officially Extends West Brom Contract Until June 2020

35 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson has officially signed a new contract that promises to extend his stay at the club to June 2020.


Dawson, who has moved from his usual right-back role in the centre of the defence for the Baggies 100% winning start to the season, was due to be out of context at the end of 2017/18.

"I've always felt very settled here and I'm delighted to have reached this agreement," a happy Dawson told WBA.co.uk.

"It has been quite a journey so far but I still feel there is a lot more of the journey to come. I've watched the club come through a challenging spell and like to feel I have played my part in helping us improve, step by step."

Dawson arrived at The Hawthorns from home-town club Rochdale in 2010. Having spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan at Bolton in the Championship, he became a West Brom regular in time for the 2014/15 season and hasn't looked back since.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

In his three seasons as a regular starter, Dawson has scored 10 Premier League goals.

"I try to be consistent and play my part for the team," the 27-year-old continued.

"But it never gets any easier at this level and as a footballer I know I've got to keep improving. That's my target every day and every game."

