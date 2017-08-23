Swansea Complete Signing of Hull City Midfielder Sam Clucas on 4-Year Deal

Swansea City have completed the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas on a four-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

The Welsh side made the announcement via their official website, also indicating that the player is ready to be thrust into the squad for their upcoming match away to Crystal Palace.

A statement on the website reads: "Swansea City are delighted to announce the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.





"The 26-year-old arrives at the Liberty Stadium for an undisclosed fee. Clucas has signed a four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium and goes straight into contention for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace."





Speaking in a short clip posted on the Swans' Twitter account, the midfielder said: "Hi guys, Sam Clucas here. Looking forward to the season ahead with Swansea and look forward to seeing you out there on match-day."



