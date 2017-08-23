Soccer

Swansea Complete Signing of Hull City Midfielder Sam Clucas on 4-Year Deal

2 hours ago

Swansea City have completed the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas on a four-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

The Welsh side made the announcement via their official website, also indicating that the player is ready to be thrust into the squad for their upcoming match away to Crystal Palace.

A statement on the website reads: "Swansea City are delighted to announce the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.


"The 26-year-old arrives at the Liberty Stadium for an undisclosed fee. Clucas has signed a four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium and goes straight into contention for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace."


Speaking in a short clip posted on the Swans' Twitter account, the midfielder said: "Hi guys, Sam Clucas here. Looking forward to the season ahead with Swansea and look forward to seeing you out there on match-day."


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters