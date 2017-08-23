Toffees Make £27.5m Bid for Benfica Target Man Despite Portuguese Champions Wanting £46m

Everton have reportedly made a bid of £27.5m for the Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.

According to Record (as reported via The Sun) however, the Portuguese champions are holding out for a fee of £46m, before agreeing to let the Mexican forward depart for Goodison Park.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Jimenez has emerged as a key target for the Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, as the

Dutchman has made it clear he wants more attacking power in his squad in order to compete in the higher reaches of the Premier League after losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United..

Considering Nikola Kalinic - a former transfer target of Koeman's - recently left Fiorentina for AC Milan, the former Southampton manager is now chasing Jimenez as a sound replacement for the Croatian's prowess in the air.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Atletico Madrid flop scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, despite his previous struggles in La Liga, and has made a reputation for himself as a fine target man.

Everton lack a real presence in the air after cashing in on the aforementioned Romelu Lukaku. Landing Jimenez would also possibly help bring the best out of club-record buy Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is an expert in picking out the perfect ball for a powerful attacker to latch on to.