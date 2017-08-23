Tottenham Close to Wrapping Up £23m Deal to Sign PSG Right Back Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur are set to add to their recent capture of Colombian centre back Davinson Sanchez by tying up a deal for Paris Saint-Germain right back Serge Aurier, in a deal estimated to be worth around £23m.

The Evening Standard reports that the Ivory Coast international is expected to sign a five-year deal should his move to North London come to fruition, but the transfer may have its complications.



We are delighted to announce that @KyleLPeters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/q3J2Qy3f6A — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

The 24-year-old was stopped from entering the UK for the Parisians' Champions League tie against Arsenal last season, following allegations that Aurier had assaulted a police officer last September, a charge that he was later found guilty of.

The former Toulouse man has contested the charge and is appealing the verdict, although his move to Spurs will ultimately depend on the outcome of this debacle.

Confirmed seeding for Thursdays CL draw. Pot 2 looking very strong! pic.twitter.com/IfQujReGcI — WeAreTottenhamTV (@WeRTottenhamTV) August 23, 2017

Tottenham are looking to strengthen their right back department having lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City, albeit receiving £50m in the process. Mauricio Pochettino currently has two options in the shape of Kieran Tripper and academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters, who was recently awarded Man of the Match on his debut against Newcastle.

After a noticeably quiet summer transfer window, Spurs have been busy of late. They are expected to formally announce the club-record £42m signing of the aforementioned Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, and are also keeping tabs on Estudiantes' Argentine full back Juan Foyth.

